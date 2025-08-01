Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.36 million

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.27% to $93.77, before settling in for the price of $95.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHD posted a 52-week range of $90.99-$116.46.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $246.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $245.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.07.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Church & Dwight Co., Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 88.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,380 shares at the rate of 98.30, making the entire transaction reach 627,161 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 262.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.32% and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.23, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.86.

In the same vein, CHD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD)

[Church & Dwight Co., Inc, CHD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.49% While, its Average True Range was 31.92%.

Raw Stochastic average of Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.52 that was lower than 1.97 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.