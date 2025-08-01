Cintas Corporation (CTAS) EPS is poised to hit 1.18 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.26% to $222.55, before settling in for the price of $223.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTAS posted a 52-week range of $180.78-$229.24.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.77% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $402.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $342.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $221.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $209.67.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Cintas Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.02%, in contrast to 65.18% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s CEO and Director sold 17,301 for 220.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,821,791. This particular insider is now the holder of 622,712 in total.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.13% and is forecasted to reach 5.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.77% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cintas Corporation (CTAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.56, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.04.

In the same vein, CTAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.40, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

[Cintas Corporation, CTAS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.66% While, its Average True Range was 56.11%.

Raw Stochastic average of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.94 that was lower than 4.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.