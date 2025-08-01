Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) is predicted to post EPS of -0.07 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.18% to $5.46, before settling in for the price of $5.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIFR posted a 52-week range of $1.86-$7.77.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -129.25%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -129.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $370.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $229.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.70.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Cipher Mining Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.65%, in contrast to 42.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 369,984 shares at the rate of 5.61, making the entire transaction reach 2,075,610 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 90,942,259. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 66,049 for 6.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 400,257. This particular insider is now the holder of 91,312,243 in total.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.49% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.04.

In the same vein, CIFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cipher Mining Inc, CIFR]. Its last 5-days volume of 18.15 million was inferior to the volume of 21.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.65% While, its Average True Range was 37.68%.

Raw Stochastic average of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.53 that was higher than 0.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.