Citigroup Inc (C) is 12.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.20% at $93.7, before settling in for the price of $95.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, C posted a 52-week range of $53.51-$96.90.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.82% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.87 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $175.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.36.

Citigroup Inc (C) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Citigroup Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 79.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 90.40, making the entire transaction reach 271,209 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,140.

Citigroup Inc (C) Earnings and Revenue Records

Citigroup Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.89% and is forecasted to reach 9.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc (C). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.85, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.03.

In the same vein, C’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.76, a figure that is expected to reach 1.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc (C)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 15.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.77% While, its Average True Range was 57.22%.

Raw Stochastic average of Citigroup Inc (C) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.99 that was higher than 1.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.