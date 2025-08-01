Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.99

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) set off with pace as it heaved 0.29% to $10.52, before settling in for the price of $10.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLF posted a 52-week range of $5.63-$15.71.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -191.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $494.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $485.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Steel industry. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.86%, in contrast to 73.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s EVP Chief Legal Admin & Sec sold 120,000 shares at the rate of 6.85, making the entire transaction reach 822,036 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 492,249.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -191.48% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28.

In the same vein, CLF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, CLF]. Its last 5-days volume of 25.89 million was inferior to the volume of 25.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.69% While, its Average True Range was 56.39%.

Raw Stochastic average of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.58 that was higher than 0.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.