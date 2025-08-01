Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) EPS growth this year is 292.59%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.69% to $8.69, before settling in for the price of $8.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDE posted a 52-week range of $4.57-$9.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 292.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $639.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $624.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.93.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. Coeur Mining Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 73.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Exploration sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 9.34, making the entire transaction reach 74,720 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 211,318. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s Director sold 17,160 for 7.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 134,363. This particular insider is now the holder of 101,841 in total.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Coeur Mining Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 292.59% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coeur Mining Inc (CDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.65, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 83.43.

In the same vein, CDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

[Coeur Mining Inc, CDE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.99% While, its Average True Range was 34.91%.

Raw Stochastic average of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.36 that was higher than 0.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.