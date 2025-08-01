Coherent Corp (COHR) EPS is poised to hit 0.92 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) established initial surge of 0.35% at $107.6, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $107.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COHR posted a 52-week range of $45.58-$113.60.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $86.04.

Coherent Corp (COHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Coherent Corp industry. Coherent Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.36%, in contrast to 93.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16 ’25, this organization’s EVP of Aerospace & Defense sold 5,458 shares at the rate of 96.45, making the entire transaction reach 526,436 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,124. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 17 ’25, Company’s EVP of Aerospace & Defense sold 3,100 for 100.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 310,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,024 in total.

Coherent Corp (COHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coherent Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.54% and is forecasted to reach 4.57 in the upcoming year.

Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coherent Corp (COHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 65.27.

In the same vein, COHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coherent Corp (COHR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Coherent Corp, COHR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.99% While, its Average True Range was 81.83%.

Raw Stochastic average of Coherent Corp (COHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.56 that was lower than 3.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.