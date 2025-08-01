Comcast Corp (CMCSA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $37.02: Right on the Precipice

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) established initial surge of 2.25% at $33.23, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $32.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMCSA posted a 52-week range of $31.44-$45.31.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.73 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.70 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.02.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Comcast Corp industry. Comcast Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 86.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 27 ’24, this organization’s Chairman of Board & CEO sold 235,051 shares at the rate of 42.80, making the entire transaction reach 10,061,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,434,877. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 26 ’24, Company’s Chairman of Board & CEO sold 234,464 for 42.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,002,633. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,669,928 in total.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.48% and is forecasted to reach 4.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Comcast Corp (CMCSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.49, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.38.

In the same vein, CMCSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.06, a figure that is expected to reach 1.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Comcast Corp, CMCSA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 24.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.16% While, its Average True Range was 37.73%.

Raw Stochastic average of Comcast Corp (CMCSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.77 that was higher than 0.76 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.