Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.20

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.92% to $67.17, before settling in for the price of $69.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CORT posted a 52-week range of $32.33-$117.33.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.39.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Corcept Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.55%, in contrast to 79.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 17 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 4,315 shares at the rate of 73.48, making the entire transaction reach 317,054 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,705. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 18 ’25, Company’s insider sold 473 for 73.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 34,737. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,705 in total.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Corcept Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.52% and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 64.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $58.30, and its Beta score is 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.21.

In the same vein, CORT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)

[Corcept Therapeutics Inc, CORT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.24% While, its Average True Range was 38.32%.

Raw Stochastic average of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.13 that was lower than 3.79 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.