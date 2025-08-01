CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Moves 1.13% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.13% to $11.67, before settling in for the price of $11.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRMD posted a 52-week range of $3.61-$17.43.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 29.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 456.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $868.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.62.

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CorMedix Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.75%, in contrast to 32.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31 ’24, this organization’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 9.99, making the entire transaction reach 14,985 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,011. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14 ’24, Company’s EVP sold 140,027 for 11.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,565,670. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,397 in total.

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 456.19% and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in the upcoming year.

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CorMedix Inc (CRMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $51.77, and its Beta score is 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.52.

In the same vein, CRMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CorMedix Inc (CRMD)

[CorMedix Inc, CRMD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.91% While, its Average True Range was 50.51%.

Raw Stochastic average of CorMedix Inc (CRMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.46 that was lower than 0.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.