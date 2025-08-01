Costamare Inc (CMRE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $533.65K

Costamare Inc (NYSE: CMRE) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 5.65% to $10.09, before settling in for the price of $9.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMRE posted a 52-week range of $6.02-$11.84.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 33.01% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.91.

Costamare Inc (CMRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Costamare Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.88%, in contrast to 28.04% institutional ownership.

Costamare Inc (CMRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Costamare Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.59% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Costamare Inc (NYSE: CMRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Costamare Inc (CMRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.27, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70.

In the same vein, CMRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Costamare Inc (CMRE)

[Costamare Inc, CMRE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.65% While, its Average True Range was 65.85%.

Raw Stochastic average of Costamare Inc (CMRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.30 that was higher than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.