Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) EPS is poised to hit 0.93 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.96% to $24.34, before settling in for the price of $22.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRTO posted a 52-week range of $22.43-$49.93.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.16% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.17.

Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Criteo S.A ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.01%, in contrast to 97.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s CRO & President, Retail Media sold 2,842 shares at the rate of 22.85, making the entire transaction reach 64,940 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 152,122.

Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Criteo S.A ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.78% and is forecasted to reach 4.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.20, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.56.

In the same vein, CRTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Criteo S.A ADR, CRTO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.84 million was better the volume of 0.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.88% While, its Average True Range was 62.20%.

Raw Stochastic average of Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.95 that was lower than 1.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.