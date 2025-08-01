Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) EPS is poised to hit 0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.60% to $6.19, before settling in for the price of $5.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTOS posted a 52-week range of $3.03-$6.11.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $226.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.71.

Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. Custom Truck One Source Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.53%, in contrast to 24.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 8,143,635 shares at the rate of 4.00, making the entire transaction reach 32,574,540 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 156,743,635. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 8,143,635 for 4.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,574,540. This particular insider is now the holder of 156,743,635 in total.

Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.67% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74.

In the same vein, CTOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Custom Truck One Source Inc, CTOS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.95 million was better the volume of 0.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.95% While, its Average True Range was 71.51%.

Raw Stochastic average of Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was higher than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.