CVS Health Corp (CVS) volume hits 27.4 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.32% to $62.1, before settling in for the price of $62.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVS posted a 52-week range of $43.56-$72.51.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -6.37% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.27 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.26 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.65.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. CVS Health Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 86.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,570 shares at the rate of 63.70, making the entire transaction reach 100,009 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,007. Preceding that transaction, on May 02 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,276,068 for 67.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 154,444,758. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,670,731 in total.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.64% and is forecasted to reach 7.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CVS Health Corp (CVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.33, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.43.

In the same vein, CVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.58, a figure that is expected to reach 1.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Going through the that latest performance of [CVS Health Corp, CVS]. Its last 5-days volume of 14.72 million indicated improvement to the volume of 10.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.19% While, its Average True Range was 48.15%.

Raw Stochastic average of CVS Health Corp (CVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.86 that was higher than 1.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.