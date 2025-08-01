Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.34

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.41% to $3.6, before settling in for the price of $3.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTKB posted a 52-week range of $2.37-$7.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -188.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $455.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.67.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Cytek BioSciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.52%, in contrast to 59.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 35,000 shares at the rate of 2.78, making the entire transaction reach 97,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,746.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cytek BioSciences Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -188.71% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.07.

In the same vein, CTKB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB)

[Cytek BioSciences Inc, CTKB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.50% While, its Average True Range was 58.27%.

Raw Stochastic average of Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was lower than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.