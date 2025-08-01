Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) is 9.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 4.04% to $37.64, before settling in for the price of $36.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYTK posted a 52-week range of $29.31-$61.27.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -20.02% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.04.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cytokinetics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 117.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 36.45, making the entire transaction reach 182,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 388,108. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 22 ’25, Company’s EVP Research & Development sold 2,000 for 37.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,940. This particular insider is now the holder of 140,610 in total.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.82% and is forecasted to reach -5.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 233.88.

In the same vein, CYTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.31, a figure that is expected to reach -1.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

[Cytokinetics Inc, CYTK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.08% While, its Average True Range was 58.70%.

Raw Stochastic average of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.45 that was lower than 1.81 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.