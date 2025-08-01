D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) volume hits 37.84 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.76% to $17.19, before settling in for the price of $17.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$20.56.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.61%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $312.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $295.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.48.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. D-Wave Quantum Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.36%, in contrast to 34.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 58,644 shares at the rate of 16.21, making the entire transaction reach 950,854 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 132,673. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16 ’25, Company’s Director sold 13,000 for 16.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 208,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,673 in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.39% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 251.47.

In the same vein, QBTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)

Going through the that latest performance of [D-Wave Quantum Inc, QBTS]. Its last 5-days volume of 34.21 million was inferior to the volume of 70.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.09% While, its Average True Range was 46.63%.

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.52 that was higher than 1.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.