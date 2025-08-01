Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) plunge -13.13% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.84% at $21.76, before settling in for the price of $22.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $12.40-$30.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.21.

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.92%, in contrast to 50.06% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.06% and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in the upcoming year.

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97.

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.51, a figure that is expected to reach -1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.58% While, its Average True Range was 52.11%.

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.41 that was higher than 0.92 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.