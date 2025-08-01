DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) average volume reaches $2.15M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

DeFi Development Corp (NASDAQ: DFDV) flaunted slowness of -2.84% at $14.38, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $14.8 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DFDV posted a 52-week range of $0.48-$53.88.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $211.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.73.

DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the DeFi Development Corp industry. DeFi Development Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.77%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 04 ’25, Company’s CHIEF COMMERICAL OFFICER sold 738,632 for 5.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,999,997. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

DeFi Development Corp (NASDAQ: DFDV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DeFi Development Corp (DFDV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 107.06.

In the same vein, DFDV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of DeFi Development Corp (DFDV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DeFi Development Corp, DFDV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.84 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.60% While, its Average True Range was 27.77%.

Raw Stochastic average of DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.11 that was lower than 3.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.