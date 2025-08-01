Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) recent quarterly performance of 71.81% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.27% to $22.37, before settling in for the price of $22.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DK posted a 52-week range of $11.02-$27.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.01.

Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Delek US Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.95%, in contrast to 111.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Special Projects sold 700 shares at the rate of 24.00, making the entire transaction reach 16,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,929.

Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.67% and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in the upcoming year.

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Delek US Holdings Inc (DK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12.

In the same vein, DK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Delek US Holdings Inc, DK]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.56 million was inferior to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.41% While, its Average True Range was 35.81%.

Raw Stochastic average of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.93 that was lower than 0.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.