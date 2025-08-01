Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.56

As on Thursday, Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) started slowly as it slid -0.73% to $53.21, before settling in for the price of $53.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAL posted a 52-week range of $34.74-$69.98.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -6.08% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $652.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $650.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.89.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Delta Air Lines, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.37%, in contrast to 82.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 56.28, making the entire transaction reach 1,969,975 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 632,823.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Delta Air Lines, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.72, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.90.

In the same vein, DAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.89, a figure that is expected to reach 1.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Delta Air Lines, Inc, DAL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.63 million was lower the volume of 11.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.26% While, its Average True Range was 42.01%.

Raw Stochastic average of Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.47 that was lower than 1.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.