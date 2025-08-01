Denison Mines Corp (DNN) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) flaunted slowness of -0.48% at $2.07, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $2.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNN posted a 52-week range of $1.08-$2.47.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -26.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $896.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $885.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.79.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Denison Mines Corp industry. Denison Mines Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.25%, in contrast to 51.53% institutional ownership.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.93% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp (DNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 567.41.

In the same vein, DNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp (DNN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Denison Mines Corp, DNN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 80.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.86% While, its Average True Range was 51.96%.

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp (DNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.11 that was higher than 0.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.