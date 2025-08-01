Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.87 million

As on Thursday, Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) started slowly as it slid -1.55% to $148.66, before settling in for the price of $151.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FANG posted a 52-week range of $114.00-$202.48.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 60.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $287.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $187.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $142.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $155.86.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Diamondback Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.88%, in contrast to 56.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 6,066 shares at the rate of 155.29, making the entire transaction reach 942,012 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,078,951. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 18 ’25, Company’s Director sold 87 for 155.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,487. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,078,864 in total.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Diamondback Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.79% and is forecasted to reach 13.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 60.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.09, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.26.

In the same vein, FANG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.35, a figure that is expected to reach 2.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Diamondback Energy Inc, FANG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.84 million was lower the volume of 2.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.76% While, its Average True Range was 59.19%.

Raw Stochastic average of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.66 that was lower than 4.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.