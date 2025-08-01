Duolingo Inc (DUOL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.86

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.53% to $346.55, before settling in for the price of $341.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DUOL posted a 52-week range of $145.05-$544.93.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $433.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $369.70.

Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Duolingo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.48%, in contrast to 78.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 360.33, making the entire transaction reach 3,603,336 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07 ’25, Company’s Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder sold 10,000 for 392.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,928,885. This particular insider is now the holder of 72 in total.

Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.62% and is forecasted to reach 4.42 in the upcoming year.

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Duolingo Inc (DUOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $173.08, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.29.

In the same vein, DUOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

[Duolingo Inc, DUOL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.84% While, its Average True Range was 35.23%.

Raw Stochastic average of Duolingo Inc (DUOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.40 that was lower than 18.92 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.