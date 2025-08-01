Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.83 million

Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) flaunted slowness of -0.64% at $12.44, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $12.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DX posted a 52-week range of $10.79-$14.52.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 419.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.67.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dynex Capital, Inc industry. Dynex Capital, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.07%, in contrast to 42.26% institutional ownership.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Dynex Capital, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 419.08% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year.

Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dynex Capital, Inc (DX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.88, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.61.

In the same vein, DX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital, Inc (DX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dynex Capital, Inc, DX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.97% While, its Average True Range was 40.76%.

Raw Stochastic average of Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.22 that was lower than 0.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.