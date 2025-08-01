Elastic N.V (ESTC) volume hits 1.54 million: A New Opening for Investors

Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -4.88% at $83.7, before settling in for the price of $87.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ESTC posted a 52-week range of $69.00-$118.84.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.24% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $85.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.31.

Elastic N.V (ESTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Elastic N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.13%, in contrast to 76.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 24 ’25, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 83.50, making the entire transaction reach 208,739 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,321.

Elastic N.V (ESTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.03% and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elastic N.V (ESTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.74.

In the same vein, ESTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Elastic N.V (ESTC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.06 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.82% While, its Average True Range was 35.06%.

Raw Stochastic average of Elastic N.V (ESTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.38 that was lower than 3.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.