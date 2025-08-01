Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) 20 Days SMA touch 3.17%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Thursday, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) started slowly as it slid -3.72% to $5.7, before settling in for the price of $5.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOSE posted a 52-week range of $1.39-$7.36.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $238.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.17%, in contrast to 42.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 166,667 shares at the rate of 5.94, making the entire transaction reach 990,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,403,226. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29 ’25, Company’s CCO and Interim CFO sold 99,375 for 5.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 590,288. This particular insider is now the holder of 612,512 in total.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.48% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 43.82.

In the same vein, EOSE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Eos Energy Enterprises Inc, EOSE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 14.65 million was better the volume of 10.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.38% While, its Average True Range was 50.48%.

Raw Stochastic average of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.55 that was higher than 0.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.