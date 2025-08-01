EPR Properties (EPR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.34

As on Thursday, EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) started slowly as it slid -2.91% to $55.04, before settling in for the price of $56.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPR posted a 52-week range of $41.75-$61.24.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.37%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.24.

EPR Properties (EPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. EPR Properties’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.14%, in contrast to 78.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief Investment Officer sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 58.37, making the entire transaction reach 437,784 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 103,877.

EPR Properties (EPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

EPR Properties’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.05% and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EPR Properties (EPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.03, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.19.

In the same vein, EPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EPR Properties (EPR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [EPR Properties, EPR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was better the volume of 0.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.40% While, its Average True Range was 23.75%.

Raw Stochastic average of EPR Properties (EPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.11 that was lower than 1.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.