Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 4.64

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.97% to $2.13, before settling in for the price of $2.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FFAI posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$16.28.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 78.39% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 78.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $207.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.53.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.12%, in contrast to 9.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 17 ’25, this organization’s Global Chief Executive Officer bought 1 shares at the rate of 100.00, making the entire transaction reach 100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 28 ’25, Company’s Global Chief Executive Officer bought 1 for 100.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100. This particular insider is now the holder of 1 in total.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 244.64.

In the same vein, FFAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.46.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI)

[Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, FFAI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.95% While, its Average True Range was 44.80%.

Raw Stochastic average of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.45 that was higher than 0.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.