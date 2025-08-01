Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) volume hits 2.34 million: A New Opening for Investors

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) flaunted slowness of -1.52% at $92.16, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $93.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRT posted a 52-week range of $80.65-$118.14.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -5.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Federal Realty Investment Trust industry. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.89%, in contrast to 97.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18 ’24, this organization’s President and COO sold 18,353 shares at the rate of 115.73, making the entire transaction reach 2,124,057 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,068.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.42% and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.46, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.39.

In the same vein, FRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Federal Realty Investment Trust, FRT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.85% While, its Average True Range was 36.43%.

Raw Stochastic average of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.53 that was lower than 2.03 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.