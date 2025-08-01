Ferrari N.V (RACE) plunge -14.10% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Ferrari N.V (NYSE: RACE) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.11% to $443.39, before settling in for the price of $498.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RACE posted a 52-week range of $391.54-$519.10.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $178.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $486.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $459.82.

Ferrari N.V (RACE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ferrari N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.26%, in contrast to 38.61% institutional ownership.

Ferrari N.V (RACE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.89% and is forecasted to reach 11.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ferrari N.V (NYSE: RACE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ferrari N.V (RACE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.76, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.74.

In the same vein, RACE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.69, a figure that is expected to reach 2.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ferrari N.V (RACE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ferrari N.V, RACE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.67 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.98% While, its Average True Range was 19.98%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ferrari N.V (RACE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.88 that was higher than 8.07 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.