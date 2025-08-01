First Bancorp PR (FBP) went down -0.62% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) flaunted slowness of -0.62% at $20.83, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $20.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FBP posted a 52-week range of $16.40-$22.40.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18.97% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.95.

First Bancorp PR (FBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the First Bancorp PR industry. First Bancorp PR’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.27%, in contrast to 97.37% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 22,871 for 20.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 469,352. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,109,547 in total.

First Bancorp PR (FBP) Earnings and Revenue Records

First Bancorp PR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.43% and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.97% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Bancorp PR (FBP). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.09, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.71.

In the same vein, FBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Bancorp PR (FBP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [First Bancorp PR, FBP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.65% While, its Average True Range was 37.42%.

Raw Stochastic average of First Bancorp PR (FBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.48 that was higher than 0.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.