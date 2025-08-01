First Horizon Corporation (FHN) volume hits 8.5 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.59% to $21.81, before settling in for the price of $21.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FHN posted a 52-week range of $14.34-$23.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -0.31% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $509.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $500.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.91.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First Horizon Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 86.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 22 ’25, this organization’s SEVP Sr Strategic Executive sold 38,010 shares at the rate of 22.20, making the entire transaction reach 843,864 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 550,011.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.14% and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Horizon Corporation (FHN). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.10, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.04.

In the same vein, FHN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

Going through the that latest performance of [First Horizon Corporation, FHN]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.62 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.56% While, its Average True Range was 45.24%.

Raw Stochastic average of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.58 that was higher than 0.55 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.