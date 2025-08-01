Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) went down -0.98% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.98% to $8.12, before settling in for the price of $8.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLNC posted a 52-week range of $3.46-$24.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -286.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.70.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. Fluence Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.35%, in contrast to 62.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 33,000 shares at the rate of 5.90, making the entire transaction reach 194,641 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 86,202.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -286.43% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64.

In the same vein, FLNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fluence Energy Inc, FLNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.3 million was inferior to the volume of 5.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.64% While, its Average True Range was 43.09%.

Raw Stochastic average of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.53 that was higher than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.