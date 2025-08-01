Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) volume hits 1.39 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.63% to $90.46, before settling in for the price of $89.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FMX posted a 52-week range of $79.61-$111.82.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.35% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $102.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $95.81.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Brewers industry. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 33.52% institutional ownership.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.96% and is forecasted to reach 5.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.19, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.36.

In the same vein, FMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.73, a figure that is expected to reach 1.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR, FMX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.3 million was better the volume of 0.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.36% While, its Average True Range was 21.78%.

Raw Stochastic average of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.43 that was higher than 2.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.