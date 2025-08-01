Ford Motor Co (F) volume hits 100.89 million: A New Opening for Investors

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) established initial surge of 1.84% at $11.07, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $10.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $8.44-$11.97.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 162.64%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 162.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.91 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.89 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.34.

Ford Motor Co (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ford Motor Co industry. Ford Motor Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.08%, in contrast to 60.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 02 ’25, this organization’s President, Ford Blue & Model e sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 11.50, making the entire transaction reach 345,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 83,939. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01 ’25, Company’s President, Ford Blue & Model e sold 30,000 for 11.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 330,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,939 in total.

Ford Motor Co (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.08% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 162.64% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Co (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.13, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.35.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Co (F)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ford Motor Co, F]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 103.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.81% While, its Average True Range was 44.41%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Co (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.