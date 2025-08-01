Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) EPS growth this year is 21.88%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Thursday, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.81% to $40.24, before settling in for the price of $39.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCX posted a 52-week range of $27.55-$52.23.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.44 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Copper industry. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.58%, in contrast to 86.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,584 shares at the rate of 40.02, making the entire transaction reach 343,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,333.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.88% and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in the upcoming year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.39, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.20.

In the same vein, FCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Freeport-McMoRan Inc, FCX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 30.01 million was better the volume of 16.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.79% While, its Average True Range was 31.11%.

Raw Stochastic average of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.55 that was higher than 1.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.