General Mills, Inc (GIS) average volume reaches $5.56M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) flaunted slowness of -0.47% at $48.98, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $49.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GIS posted a 52-week range of $49.01-$75.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 2.88% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $542.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $540.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.28.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the General Mills, Inc industry. General Mills, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 86.76% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s Segment President sold 3,643 for 54.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 197,159. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,073 in total.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.22% and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for General Mills, Inc (GIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.97, and its Beta score is -0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.59.

In the same vein, GIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of General Mills, Inc (GIS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [General Mills, Inc, GIS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.08% While, its Average True Range was 32.88%.

Raw Stochastic average of General Mills, Inc (GIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.93 that was lower than 1.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.