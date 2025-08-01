GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) went up 5.76% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE: GFL) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.76% at $50.34, before settling in for the price of $47.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFL posted a 52-week range of $37.00-$52.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -7.26% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $351.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $245.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.41.

GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Waste Management Industry. GFL Environmental Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.93%, in contrast to 70.07% institutional ownership.

GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.37% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE: GFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GFL Environmental Inc (GFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 148.48.

In the same vein, GFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE: GFL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.45 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.17% While, its Average True Range was 68.86%.

Raw Stochastic average of GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.80 that was lower than 1.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.