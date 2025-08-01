Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) EPS growth this year is 23.26%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.08% at $10.28, before settling in for the price of $10.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GT posted a 52-week range of $7.27-$12.03.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $285.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $258.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.82.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.68%, in contrast to 86.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 31,408 shares at the rate of 8.03, making the entire transaction reach 252,206 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,408. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12 ’24, Company’s Director bought 26,000 for 7.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 205,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,000 in total.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.26% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.26, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, GT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.85 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.90% While, its Average True Range was 36.44%.

Raw Stochastic average of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.38 that was lower than 0.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.