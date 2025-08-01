GoPro Inc (GPRO) last month volatility was 13.76%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.73% to $1.29, before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPRO posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$2.37.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -94.63%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -94.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $206.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8677, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9325.

GoPro Inc (GPRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. GoPro Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.23%, in contrast to 41.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 19 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Global Sales, CM, RE sold 6,323 shares at the rate of 0.86, making the entire transaction reach 5,414 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 355,529.

GoPro Inc (GPRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoPro Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.24% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoPro Inc (GPRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, GPRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Going through the that latest performance of [GoPro Inc, GPRO]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.64 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.39% While, its Average True Range was 59.90%.

Raw Stochastic average of GoPro Inc (GPRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2121 that was higher than 0.0773 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.