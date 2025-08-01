Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) 20 Days SMA touch -5.03%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Thursday, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) started slowly as it slid -7.56% to $4.89, before settling in for the price of $5.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAB posted a 52-week range of $2.98-$5.72.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 51.71%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 283.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.95 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.44 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.72.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Grab Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.00%, in contrast to 46.53% institutional ownership.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 283.86% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $184.53, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.92.

In the same vein, GRAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 43.75 million was better the volume of 37.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.66% While, its Average True Range was 32.90%.

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.17 that was lower than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.