Gray Media Inc (GTN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.22: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.65% to $4.51, before settling in for the price of $4.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTN posted a 52-week range of $2.91-$6.56.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -124.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $517.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.22.

Gray Media Inc (GTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Gray Media Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.59%, in contrast to 67.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s Executive Vice President, CFO bought 12,500 shares at the rate of 3.68, making the entire transaction reach 46,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 644,599. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28 ’25, Company’s Director sold 16,000 for 3.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,552. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,347 in total.

Gray Media Inc (GTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gray Media Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -124.18% and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in the upcoming year.

Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gray Media Inc (GTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.95, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.75.

In the same vein, GTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gray Media Inc (GTN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gray Media Inc, GTN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.22 million was inferior to the volume of 1.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.87% While, its Average True Range was 34.72%.

Raw Stochastic average of Gray Media Inc (GTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was higher than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.