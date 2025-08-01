GRI Bio Inc (GRI) EPS is poised to hit -1.31 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRI) started slowly as it slid -37.56% to $1.28, before settling in for the price of $2.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRI posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$30.43.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 70.23%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 70.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5346, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.0192.

GRI Bio Inc (GRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. GRI Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 0.19% institutional ownership.

GRI Bio Inc (GRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

GRI Bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.54% and is forecasted to reach -2.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 80.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 70.23% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GRI Bio Inc (GRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.41.

In the same vein, GRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -108.12, a figure that is expected to reach -1.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GRI Bio Inc (GRI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GRI Bio Inc, GRI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.55 million was better the volume of 0.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.96% While, its Average True Range was 30.51%.

Raw Stochastic average of GRI Bio Inc (GRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2010 that was lower than 0.4093 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.