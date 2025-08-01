Halliburton Co (HAL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $24.94: Right on the Precipice

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) remained unchanged at $22.4, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $22.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAL posted a 52-week range of $18.72-$34.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $853.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $848.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.94.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Halliburton Co industry. Halliburton Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.45%, in contrast to 86.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 29 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 8,550 shares at the rate of 19.79, making the entire transaction reach 169,162 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,769. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14 ’25, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 51,179 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,279,475. This particular insider is now the holder of 127,101 in total.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.45% and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in the upcoming year.

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Halliburton Co (HAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.48, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.89.

In the same vein, HAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Co (HAL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Halliburton Co, HAL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 13.95 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.89% While, its Average True Range was 55.59%.

Raw Stochastic average of Halliburton Co (HAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.73 that was lower than 0.78 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.