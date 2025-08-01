Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) EPS is poised to hit 0.18 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.52% to $16.21, before settling in for the price of $16.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HP posted a 52-week range of $14.65-$40.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.72.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Helmerich & Payne, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.97%, in contrast to 100.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 3,800 shares at the rate of 26.25, making the entire transaction reach 99,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,624. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10 ’25, Company’s Director bought 37,356 for 27.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,011,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,606 in total.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.51% and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in the upcoming year.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.39, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.50.

In the same vein, HP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Helmerich & Payne, Inc, HP]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.87 million was inferior to the volume of 1.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.93% While, its Average True Range was 45.76%.

Raw Stochastic average of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.70 that was lower than 0.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.