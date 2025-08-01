Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) 20 Days SMA touch -5.43%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.77% to $67.65, before settling in for the price of $69.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HSIC posted a 52-week range of $60.56-$82.49.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.55.

Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Henry Schein Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.85%, in contrast to 97.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 19 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,604 shares at the rate of 71.04, making the entire transaction reach 184,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,805. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19 ’25, Company’s CEO, NA Distribution Group sold 4,036 for 71.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 287,161. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,688 in total.

Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.45% and is forecasted to reach 5.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Henry Schein Inc (HSIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.03, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.97.

In the same vein, HSIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.22, a figure that is expected to reach 1.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Henry Schein Inc, HSIC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.26% While, its Average True Range was 30.82%.

Raw Stochastic average of Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.70 that was lower than 1.81 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.