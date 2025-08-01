Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) is predicted to post EPS of 0.15 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.99% at $66.18, before settling in for the price of $65.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIMS posted a 52-week range of $13.47-$72.98.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $215.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $190.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.17.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Hims & Hers Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.92%, in contrast to 70.02% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 2,572 for 58.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 150,976. This particular insider is now the holder of 155,593 in total.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.33% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.22% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $96.33, and its Beta score is 2.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 62.96.

In the same vein, HIMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS), its last 5-days Average volume was 39.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 33.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.79% While, its Average True Range was 77.67%.

Raw Stochastic average of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.14 that was higher than 3.91 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.