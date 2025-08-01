HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) volume hits 31.41 million: A New Opening for Investors

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.28% at $2.14, before settling in for the price of $2.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIVE posted a 52-week range of $1.26-$5.54.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.63%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -240.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $458.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.61.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.61%, in contrast to 14.08% institutional ownership.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -240.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.98.

In the same vein, HIVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE), its last 5-days Average volume was 26.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 14.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.52% While, its Average True Range was 42.95%.

Raw Stochastic average of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was higher than 0.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.