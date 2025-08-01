Intel Corp (INTC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $21.75: Right on the Precipice

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.65% at $19.8, before settling in for the price of $20.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INTC posted a 52-week range of $17.67-$30.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 203.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.38 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.37 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $86.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.75.

Intel Corp (INTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Intel Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.25%, in contrast to 64.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 11 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 63,731,985 shares at the rate of 16.05, making the entire transaction reach 1,022,662,551 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07 ’24, Company’s EVP & GM, CCG sold 25,000 for 26.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 650,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 273,258 in total.

Intel Corp (INTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 203.18% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intel Corp (INTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.63.

In the same vein, INTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intel Corp (INTC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), its last 5-days Average volume was 118.02 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 93.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.10% While, its Average True Range was 22.57%.

Raw Stochastic average of Intel Corp (INTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.65 that was lower than 0.88 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.